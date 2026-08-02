Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,778,570 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 950,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.54% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $445,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 87,821 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 352,437 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,610 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners's quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

More Enterprise Products Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per unit versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion, well above the $13.69 billion forecast and up 60.8% year over year. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% to $1.84 billion. Enterprise Products Partners Q2 earnings report

EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per unit versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion, well above the $13.69 billion forecast and up 60.8% year over year. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% to $1.84 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record operating performance supports cash flow: Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to a record $2.8 billion, and operational distributable cash flow reached $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of the quarterly distribution. Pipeline volumes rose 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Enterprise Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to a record $2.8 billion, and operational distributable cash flow reached $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of the quarterly distribution. Pipeline volumes rose 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Positive Sentiment: Growth and income remain central to the investment case: The partnership declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution, payable August 14, and outlined a roughly $3 billion 2027 capital plan. Planned projects include a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu and two 300-million-cubic-feet-per-day Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Midstream peers are also increasing payouts, reinforcing sector-wide income appeal. EPD Q2 earnings call highlights

The partnership declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution, payable August 14, and outlined a roughly $3 billion 2027 capital plan. Planned projects include a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu and two 300-million-cubic-feet-per-day Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Midstream peers are also increasing payouts, reinforcing sector-wide income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: EPD’s roughly 5.6% yield and long history of distribution growth continue to attract income-focused investors. However, the July 31 ex-dividend date may create temporary trading effects as the distribution is reflected in the unit price. EPD dividend analysis

EPD’s roughly 5.6% yield and long history of distribution growth continue to attract income-focused investors. However, the July 31 ex-dividend date may create temporary trading effects as the distribution is reflected in the unit price. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate reductions add pressure: US Capital Advisors lowered its EPS forecasts for Q3 and Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028. Its FY2026 estimate fell to $2.88 from $2.94, while FY2028 declined to $3.29 from $3.43, signaling some concern about longer-term earnings growth despite the latest beat.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

See Also

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