Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 82,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.73% of Xylem worth $206,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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