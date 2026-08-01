Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162,502 shares of the company's stock after selling 746,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.95% of American Electric Power worth $676,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,099 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.76. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Trending Headlines about American Electric Power

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: AEP raised its 2026 operating earnings guidance to $6.25–$6.55 per share , citing robust demand from data centers, artificial-intelligence infrastructure and other large customers. Reuters article

AEP raised its 2026 operating earnings guidance to , citing robust demand from data centers, artificial-intelligence infrastructure and other large customers. Positive Sentiment: Management expanded contracted and prospective load additions to approximately 69 gigawatts through 2030 and outlined a roughly $78 billion capital plan . AEP also secured about 13 GW of gas-fired turbine capacity, positioning it to serve rising power demand and potentially drive long-term revenue growth. Zacks article

Management expanded contracted and prospective load additions to approximately and outlined a roughly . AEP also secured about 13 GW of gas-fired turbine capacity, positioning it to serve rising power demand and potentially drive long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 7% year over year to $5.45 billion , exceeding the $5.34 billion analyst estimate. The company also expects load growth to help offset costs and provide customer savings through federal loan guarantees and grants. AEP earnings release

Second-quarter revenue increased , exceeding the $5.34 billion analyst estimate. The company also expects load growth to help offset costs and provide customer savings through federal loan guarantees and grants. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its AEP price target from $141 to $135 and moved to a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies potential upside, but the reduction signals more cautious expectations after the recent earnings update. Benzinga article

Mizuho lowered its AEP price target from and moved to a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies potential upside, but the reduction signals more cautious expectations after the recent earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Operating earnings came in at $1.36 per share, below the $1.48–$1.49 consensus and down from $1.43 a year earlier. Tax timing and the impact of a prior transaction contributed to the shortfall, creating near-term pressure despite the stronger outlook. Zacks earnings article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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