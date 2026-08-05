Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454,178 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,214,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.85% of Tractor Supply worth $201,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in Tractor Supply by 36.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler set a $31.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 6.42%.The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tractor Supply's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andre J. Hawaux bought 3,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $100,264.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,264.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report).

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