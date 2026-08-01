Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.06 Billion Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246,324 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 228,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $1,064,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $17,985,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,273 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts: Sign Up

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.7%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $123.34 and a 12 month high of $255.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 40.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $3.05 per share , above the $2.89 consensus estimate and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Higher gold prices helped drive the improvement, while quarterly revenue rose 35% year over year to approximately $3.77 billion. Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Agnico Eagle reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , above the $2.89 consensus estimate and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Higher gold prices helped drive the improvement, while quarterly revenue rose 35% year over year to approximately $3.77 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly free cash flow of about $1.3 billion , production above budget and record shareholder returns support the company’s financial strength. Management also highlighted progress on its growth pipeline and maintained its 2026 outlook. Agnico Eagle Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Record quarterly free cash flow of about , production above budget and record shareholder returns support the company’s financial strength. Management also highlighted progress on its growth pipeline and maintained its 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling that traders expect larger-than-normal price swings around the earnings and guidance news. This reflects increased uncertainty rather than a clear directional signal. Implied Volatility Surging for Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Options

Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling that traders expect larger-than-normal price swings around the earnings and guidance news. This reflects increased uncertainty rather than a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about a reported 370,000-ounce production loss and challenges at the Barnat operation. A pit-wall slide, safety incidents and changes to production and spending guidance raise execution and cost risks, even though management retained its 2026 target. Agnico Eagle Keeps 2026 Target Despite 370,000-Ounce Loss

Investors remain concerned about a reported and challenges at the Barnat operation. A pit-wall slide, safety incidents and changes to production and spending guidance raise execution and cost risks, even though management retained its 2026 target. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below expectations, and Erste Group Bank reduced its 2027 EPS forecast to $12.40 from $13.72. The lowered estimate adds pressure to the stock’s forward-growth narrative despite the quarterly earnings beat. Erste Group Bank Has Pessimistic View of AEM FY2026 Earnings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotia reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.69.

Read Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here