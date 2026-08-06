Bank of America Corp DE Has $161.42 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,846 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 333,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of Edison International worth $161,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after buying an additional 480,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,989,135,000 after acquiring an additional 953,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $803,407,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $364,341,000 after purchasing an additional 662,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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