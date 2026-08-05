Bank of America Corp DE Has $208.93 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.53% of FirstCash worth $208,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 490.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 2.6%

FCFS stock opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $132.82 and a one year high of $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. FirstCash's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstCash from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,539,447.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,594,692. This trade represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $679,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,337,042.46. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $5,917,004 over the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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