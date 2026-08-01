Bank of America Corp DE Has $662.32 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 45,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of T-Mobile US worth $662,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Erste Group Bank estimate revisions

Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. T-Mobile: The SpaceX Fear Is A Long-Term Buying Opportunity

A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Consumer stocks sector update

The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Neutral Sentiment: Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. SpaceX and wireless carrier competition

Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. Negative Sentiment: Semafor reported that T-Mobile’s U.S. leadership told Deutsche Telekom it no longer supports a proposed $300 billion merger. The apparent roadblock increases uncertainty around the transaction and was the clearest immediate catalyst weighing on TMUS sentiment. T-Mobile executives oppose Deutsche Telekom merger plan

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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