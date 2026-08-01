Bank of America Corp DE Has $676.08 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,707 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.70% of Equinix worth $676,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Equinix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 266.7% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Equinix Q2 AFFO Beat Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Positive Sentiment: Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income.

Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Equinix Bond Sale Report

The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—4,245 contracts versus average daily volume of 775—signals increased defensive or bearish positioning, though it does not necessarily represent company-specific fundamentals.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $1,019.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,053.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $995.00. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's payout ratio is 132.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $1,143.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $1,208.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,192.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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