Bank of America Corp DE Has $853.29 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 243,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.85% of Spotify Technology worth $853,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $629.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $501.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $486.15 and its 200-day moving average is $486.45. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $748.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total transaction of $2,613,954.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,582 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,480.52. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Wall Street projections for Spotify’s second-quarter metrics

Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Positive Sentiment: New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Spotify adds Campaign Lift to Discovery Mode

New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Is Spotify fully valued going into earnings?

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Analyst estimate changes for Spotify

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns.

A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity has been one-sided, with 31 reported open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with 609 investors adding shares and 677 reducing positions, adding to caution ahead of the report. Why Spotify stock is down today

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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