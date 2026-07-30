Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,216,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.09% of Analog Devices worth $3,250,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices’ latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum: earnings and revenue exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue rising 37.2% year over year. Management also issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45, supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Analog Devices’ latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum: earnings and revenue exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue rising 37.2% year over year. Management also issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45, supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Strong results from semiconductor peers, including NXP Semiconductors, F5 and Amkor Technology, point to healthy automotive, industrial, data-center and advanced-packaging demand. This provides a generally supportive sector backdrop for ADI, although the companies have different end-market exposures. NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Strong results from semiconductor peers, including NXP Semiconductors, F5 and Amkor Technology, point to healthy automotive, industrial, data-center and advanced-packaging demand. This provides a generally supportive sector backdrop for ADI, although the companies have different end-market exposures. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already weakened in the prior session while the broader market advanced, indicating investor caution before the cybersecurity update. Analog Devices Stock Dips While Market Gains

The stock had already weakened in the prior session while the broader market advanced, indicating investor caution before the cybersecurity update. Negative Sentiment: Analog Devices said it detected unauthorized access to certain company systems on June 23, 2026. The company is evaluating the incident and its potential impact; uncertainty around data exposure, operational disruption, remediation costs or disclosure obligations is likely pressuring the stock. Analog Devices Evaluates New Cybersecurity Issue and Impact

Analog Devices said it detected unauthorized access to certain company systems on June 23, 2026. The company is evaluating the incident and its potential impact; uncertainty around data exposure, operational disruption, remediation costs or disclosure obligations is likely pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: After a 141.5% five-year total return, valuation concerns are becoming more important. With a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50, investors may be less willing to tolerate new execution or cybersecurity risks. Is Analog Devices Trading At A Premium After Its 141% Run?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.4%

ADI stock opened at $353.37 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $399.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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