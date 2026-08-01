Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,281,044 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 771,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $856,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Key O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. Positive Sentiment: Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. O'Reilly Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Comparable and Pro Sales

Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. O'Reilly Is Ramping Up Repurchases

Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target.

TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target. Neutral Sentiment: Despite constructive ratings, both firms reduced their targets—TD Cowen from $117 and Morgan Stanley from $112—suggesting analysts remain positive but have moderated their valuation or growth assumptions.

Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 232.45%. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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