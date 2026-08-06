Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 249,175 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549,790 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 249,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of Zimmer Biomet worth $140,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,506,849 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,113,736,000 after buying an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,741 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,826,974 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $795,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $601,204,000 after buying an additional 2,017,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233,834 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $468,821,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.Zimmer Biomet's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.470-8.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Zimmer Biomet

Here are the key news stories impacting Zimmer Biomet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Zimmer Biomet reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, above the $2.01 analyst consensus, while sales of $2.177 billion topped the $2.13 billion estimate. Revenue increased 4.8% year over year, or 4.0% on an organic constant-currency basis. Zimmer Biomet Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Zimmer Biomet reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, above the $2.01 analyst consensus, while sales of $2.177 billion topped the $2.13 billion estimate. Revenue increased 4.8% year over year, or 4.0% on an organic constant-currency basis. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $8.47–$8.59, compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $8.48, and full-year revenue of about $8.6 billion versus Wall Street’s $8.5 billion expectation. The improved outlook was a key catalyst for the favorable investor reaction. Zimmer Biomet raises guidance on Q2 beats

The company now expects adjusted EPS of $8.47–$8.59, compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $8.48, and full-year revenue of about $8.6 billion versus Wall Street’s $8.5 billion expectation. The improved outlook was a key catalyst for the favorable investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Reported profitability improved. GAAP diluted EPS rose 33.8% to $1.03, despite adjusted EPS remaining unchanged from the prior-year quarter, indicating benefits from items below the adjusted earnings line. Zimmer Biomet Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

GAAP diluted EPS rose 33.8% to $1.03, despite adjusted EPS remaining unchanged from the prior-year quarter, indicating benefits from items below the adjusted earnings line. Neutral Sentiment: Growth was steady rather than accelerating. Adjusted EPS of $2.07 matched the year-ago result, and organic constant-currency sales growth was 4.0%. Investors will likely focus on whether new products, procedure volumes and commercial initiatives can sustain or improve that pace. Zimmer Biomet Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Adjusted EPS of $2.07 matched the year-ago result, and organic constant-currency sales growth was 4.0%. Investors will likely focus on whether new products, procedure volumes and commercial initiatives can sustain or improve that pace. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted margins faced pressure. The earnings beat and higher outlook came despite weaker adjusted-margin performance, leaving profitability and cost control as ongoing risks to the stock’s valuation. ZBH Q2 Earnings Beat, 2026 View Raised

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Featured Stories

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