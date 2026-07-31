Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 836,571 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,018,394 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 836,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.79% of Kinder Morgan worth $2,079,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

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Key Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings.

US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $1.50 from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion.

The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Kinder Morgan Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Negative Sentiment: A Kinder Morgan executive disposed of 5,695 shares worth approximately $184,000. Most of the shares—4,145—were withheld for taxes, while 1,550 were sold under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan, making the transaction less concerning than an entirely discretionary sale but still a potential near-term sentiment headwind. Kinder Morgan Executive Share Sale

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 over the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7%

KMI opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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