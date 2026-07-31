Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,441,811 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,637,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.72% of Xcel Energy worth $2,338,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 48,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.65.

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Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ XEL opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Xcel Energy's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is 68.30%.

Xcel Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Xcel Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Neutral Sentiment: Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Xcel Energy Elects Peter Carter to Board of Directors

Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $3.12 billion, below the $3.54 billion consensus estimate and down 5.1% year over year. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock despite the EPS beat, particularly because utility investors focus on the durability of underlying growth. Xcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Infrastructure Investment Recovery

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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