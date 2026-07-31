Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033,310 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 516,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.70% of Valero Energy worth $1,243,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,171 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $92,004,000 after acquiring an additional 112,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $37,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,325.2% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $286.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valero reported record second-quarter net income of $3.7 billion , or $12.62 per share, compared with $714 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS of $12.54 exceeded analysts’ estimates of approximately $9.87–$10.13, while revenue rose 48.8% year over year to $44.48 billion, above the $39.47 billion consensus. Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Valero reported record second-quarter net income of , or $12.62 per share, compared with $714 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS of $12.54 exceeded analysts’ estimates of approximately $9.87–$10.13, while revenue rose 48.8% year over year to $44.48 billion, above the $39.47 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Higher refining margins were the primary earnings driver, supported by sturdy fuel demand and increased demand for U.S. fuel exports amid Middle East tensions. The performance reinforces Valero’s exposure to tight fuel supplies and strong global product markets. Valero Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on higher refining margins

Higher refining margins were the primary earnings driver, supported by sturdy fuel demand and increased demand for U.S. fuel exports amid Middle East tensions. The performance reinforces Valero’s exposure to tight fuel supplies and strong global product markets. Positive Sentiment: Renewable diesel and ethanol operations also contributed to the profit and cash-flow surge, providing diversification beyond conventional refining. Valero Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Refining and Renewable Diesel Margins

Renewable diesel and ethanol operations also contributed to the profit and cash-flow surge, providing diversification beyond conventional refining. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained its quarterly dividend at $1.20 per share, signaling continued emphasis on shareholder returns. Analysts have also highlighted Valero as a beneficiary of tight fuel supplies, steady demand and improving refining-industry earnings expectations. Is Valero Using Its Steady Dividend To Redefine Its Cash Return Priorities?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $312.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $320.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $12.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $2.41. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $44.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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