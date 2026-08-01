Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $919,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $512,881,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after purchasing an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially exceeded expectations. Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Regeneron Q2 2026 Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets after the report. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Updates

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst.

Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against Regeneron and its executives. The litigation alleges investors were misled about the protocol and prospects of the Phase 3 fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial, which ultimately failed and was associated with an approximately $11 billion market-cap loss. The September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and continuing legal notices could pressure sentiment and create potential financial and reputational risks. Regeneron Securities Class Action

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3%

REGN stock opened at $762.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $643.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 27.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $772.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $730.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $794.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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