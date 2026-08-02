Bank of America Corp DE Sells 281,480 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,343,110 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 281,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.93% of General Motors worth $621,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $17,753,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $28,781,330.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,772,477.72. This represents a 42.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $6,394,977.63. Following the sale, the president owned 92,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,601.21. This represents a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,207,053 shares of company stock worth $103,225,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter performance has strengthened investor confidence: earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue reached $48.03 billion versus expectations of $47.01 billion. The company maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14, and analysts estimate approximately $13.27 in full-year EPS. Detroit’s Divided Quarter

GM’s second-quarter performance has strengthened investor confidence: earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue reached $48.03 billion versus expectations of $47.01 billion. The company maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14, and analysts estimate approximately $13.27 in full-year EPS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their GM earnings forecasts, while Tigress Financial reportedly reiterated a strong-buy rating and lifted its price target to $130. The revisions provide additional support for the recent rally and reflect expectations for stronger margins and cash flow. FY2026 EPS Estimates for General Motors Lifted

Analysts raised their GM earnings forecasts, while Tigress Financial reportedly reiterated a strong-buy rating and lifted its price target to $130. The revisions provide additional support for the recent rally and reflect expectations for stronger margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: GM plans to introduce a more deeply integrated in-vehicle AI assistant later this year. The technology could improve the customer experience and create opportunities in connected-car services, although financial benefits are likely to develop gradually. GM to launch new in-vehicle AI system

GM plans to introduce a more deeply integrated in-vehicle AI assistant later this year. The technology could improve the customer experience and create opportunities in connected-car services, although financial benefits are likely to develop gradually. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggests GM is outperforming Ford in a market where auto-loan rates above 8% are pressuring demand. Resilient North American operations and efforts to strengthen the supply chain could help GM protect margins amid consumer price sensitivity. General Motors is driving toward supply chain resiliency

Coverage suggests GM is outperforming Ford in a market where auto-loan rates above 8% are pressuring demand. Resilient North American operations and efforts to strengthen the supply chain could help GM protect margins amid consumer price sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: GM shares are close to their 52-week high after a substantial advance. Improving estimates support the valuation, but the elevated price may also encourage profit-taking.

GM shares are close to their 52-week high after a substantial advance. Improving estimates support the valuation, but the elevated price may also encourage profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: GM and Ford are discussing electric vehicles less prominently with investors than they did several years ago. The shift may reduce near-term spending risk, but it also raises questions about GM’s long-term EV competitiveness and growth strategy. GM and Ford are talking less and less about EVs

GM and Ford are discussing electric vehicles less prominently with investors than they did several years ago. The shift may reduce near-term spending risk, but it also raises questions about GM’s long-term EV competitiveness and growth strategy. Negative Sentiment: Commentary urges skepticism toward GM’s attempts to expand beyond vehicle manufacturing, citing automakers’ mixed diversification record. Tariff uncertainty and the possibility of higher costs also remain risks to profitability. Ford and GM Attempts to Go Beyond Cars Deserve Skepticism

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $91.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. General Motors's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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