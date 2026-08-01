Bank of America Corp DE Sells 308,647 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,332,135 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 308,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.86% of Realty Income worth $1,060,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Realty Income by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 147,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $444,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income’s monthly dividend remains a key attraction. The company declared a $0.27-per-share cash dividend payable Aug. 14, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and supporting the view that a $15,000 investment can generate recurring annual income. Realty Income Corp's Dividend Analysis

Realty Income’s monthly dividend remains a key attraction. The company declared a $0.27-per-share cash dividend payable Aug. 14, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and supporting the view that a $15,000 investment can generate recurring annual income. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains cautiously constructive. Realty Income is viewed favorably versus Simon Property Group because of its steadier cash flow, broad tenant diversification, monthly dividend and lower forward valuation. Realty Income vs. Simon Property

Analyst commentary remains cautiously constructive. Realty Income is viewed favorably versus Simon Property Group because of its steadier cash flow, broad tenant diversification, monthly dividend and lower forward valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focusing on estimates for second-quarter operating metrics, not just revenue and earnings. The projections could increase volatility around the Aug. 5 report, particularly if occupancy, same-store performance or funds from operations differ from expectations. Q2 Earnings Key-Metric Projections

Wall Street is focusing on estimates for second-quarter operating metrics, not just revenue and earnings. The projections could increase volatility around the Aug. 5 report, particularly if occupancy, same-store performance or funds from operations differ from expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain cautiously optimistic despite Realty Income’s year-to-date outperformance, suggesting upside expectations are tempered rather than strongly bullish. The upcoming earnings release is therefore the primary near-term catalyst. Realty Income Stock Analyst Estimates and Ratings

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic despite Realty Income’s year-to-date outperformance, suggesting upside expectations are tempered rather than strongly bullish. The upcoming earnings release is therefore the primary near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock declined during the latest completed session even as the broader market improved, indicating relative weakness and possible profit-taking ahead of earnings. The July 31 ex-dividend date may also create technical pressure as the share price adjusts for the $0.27 distribution. Realty Income Stock Declines While Market Improves

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Huntington began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The business's 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's payout ratio is 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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