Bank of America Corp DE Sells 85,226 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.65% of Dollar Tree worth $139,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.5%

DLTR stock opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore upgraded Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

See Also

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