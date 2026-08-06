Bank of America Corp DE Sells 941,704 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,982,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 941,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.09% of Blue Owl Capital worth $155,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,962 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $20.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $693.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

More Blue Owl Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl’s European net lease fund closed with more than €1.6 billion in commitments, exceeding its €1 billion target and €1.5 billion hard cap. The strong oversubscription signals robust institutional demand and could support future fee-related earnings growth. Blue Owl European net lease fund article

Blue Owl’s European net lease fund closed with more than €1.6 billion in commitments, exceeding its €1 billion target and €1.5 billion hard cap. The strong oversubscription signals robust institutional demand and could support future fee-related earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl-backed data-center developer Stack reportedly acquired land in Culpeper County, Virginia. The transaction expands exposure to data-center infrastructure, a high-growth alternative-investment theme, although the financial impact on OWL is not specified. Stack buys Virginia land article

Blue Owl-backed data-center developer Stack reportedly acquired land in Culpeper County, Virginia. The transaction expands exposure to data-center infrastructure, a high-growth alternative-investment theme, although the financial impact on OWL is not specified. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl’s business-development companies announced substantial buybacks: Blue Owl Capital Corporation repurchased approximately $35 million of shares, while Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. bought back $55 million. Buybacks can be accretive to NAV and indicate management sees value in the shares. OTF also reported stable NAV, rising adjusted NII and low non-accruals. OBDC financial results OTF financial results

Blue Owl’s business-development companies announced substantial buybacks: Blue Owl Capital Corporation repurchased approximately $35 million of shares, while Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. bought back $55 million. Buybacks can be accretive to NAV and indicate management sees value in the shares. OTF also reported stable NAV, rising adjusted NII and low non-accruals. Neutral Sentiment: Blue Owl provided $106 million to refinance New York City’s Lowell Hotel, highlighting continued lending activity in commercial real estate. The deal supports origination momentum but also maintains exposure to the property market. Lowell Hotel refinancing article

Blue Owl provided $106 million to refinance New York City’s Lowell Hotel, highlighting continued lending activity in commercial real estate. The deal supports origination momentum but also maintains exposure to the property market. Negative Sentiment: OBDC reported a decline in NAV per share, higher non-accruals at cost and markdowns on several investments, despite stronger adjusted NII and dividend coverage. These credit-quality concerns could weigh on sentiment toward Blue Owl’s broader private-credit platform. OBDC quarterly results

OBDC reported a decline in NAV per share, higher non-accruals at cost and markdowns on several investments, despite stronger adjusted NII and dividend coverage. These credit-quality concerns could weigh on sentiment toward Blue Owl’s broader private-credit platform. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusually large purchases of OWL put options indicate some investors are positioning for additional downside or hedging existing exposure. Options activity is not conclusive, but it reflects near-term caution. OWL put options article

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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