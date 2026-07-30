Bank of America Corp DE Sells 953,603 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,881,733 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 953,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.28% of Visa worth $6,915,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Visa reported adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year. Payments volume surpassed $4 trillion, while cross-border activity, processed transactions and resilient consumer spending supported double-digit growth. Visa Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Cross-Border Volume Strength

Visa reported adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year. Payments volume surpassed $4 trillion, while cross-border activity, processed transactions and resilient consumer spending supported double-digit growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan increased its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s fundamentals and continued payment growth. Visa Analyst Forecasts

JPMorgan increased its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s fundamentals and continued payment growth. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives remain active: Management highlighted AI-enabled commerce, stablecoin settlement, Visa Direct, commercial payments and value-added services as longer-term growth opportunities. The launch of X Money with a Visa-branded debit card could provide additional network activity. Visa Outlines Stablecoin Strategy

Management highlighted AI-enabled commerce, stablecoin settlement, Visa Direct, commercial payments and value-added services as longer-term growth opportunities. The launch of X Money with a Visa-branded debit card could provide additional network activity. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. Neutral Sentiment: Workforce restructuring: Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or 7% of its workforce, mainly in technology and product operations. The cuts may reduce costs and fund AI, stablecoin and B2B investments, but also signal a significant organizational transition. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs

Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or 7% of its workforce, mainly in technology and product operations. The cuts may reduce costs and fund AI, stablecoin and B2B investments, but also signal a significant organizational transition. Negative Sentiment: Margin and valuation concerns: Shares faced pressure after the earnings release as investors focused on higher operating expenses and potential margin compression. Some analysts also view Visa’s premium valuation—roughly 26 times forward earnings—as limiting near-term upside. Visa Stock and Margin Concerns

Shares faced pressure after the earnings release as investors focused on higher operating expenses and potential margin compression. Some analysts also view Visa’s premium valuation—roughly 26 times forward earnings—as limiting near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Market backdrop: A sharp oil-price increase tied to escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision pressured major equity indexes, creating a broader headwind for Visa’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $369.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $373.97. The stock has a market cap of $663.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $339.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.38.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 66.68%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,871. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Clear Str upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $411.00.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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