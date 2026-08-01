Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,779 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,958,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,833 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,594,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,776 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their outlook for BAC. JPMorgan reportedly expects Bank of America’s stock price to rise, while another analyst increased the FY2026 earnings-per-share estimate. These revisions reinforce expectations for stronger profitability and support the stock’s valuation. Bank of America stock price expected to rise FY2026 EPS estimate increased

JPMorgan reportedly expects Bank of America’s stock price to rise, while another analyst increased the FY2026 earnings-per-share estimate. These revisions reinforce expectations for stronger profitability and support the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Cybersecurity acquisition strengthens operational defenses. Bank of America plans to acquire U.K.-based information-security consultancy MDSec Consulting, subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The deal is intended to bolster defenses against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware. Financial terms were not disclosed, limiting the immediate earnings impact. Bank of America buys cybersecurity firm

Bank of America plans to acquire U.K.-based information-security consultancy MDSec Consulting, subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The deal is intended to bolster defenses against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware. Financial terms were not disclosed, limiting the immediate earnings impact. Positive Sentiment: Merrill Lynch is adding a sizable wealth-management team. A 14-person team managing approximately $13 billion in client assets is moving from Morgan Stanley’s Graystone Consulting. The recruitment could expand Merrill’s fee-based wealth-management revenue and deepen its affluent-client franchise. Merrill Lynch recruits $13 billion team

A 14-person team managing approximately $13 billion in client assets is moving from Morgan Stanley’s Graystone Consulting. The recruitment could expand Merrill’s fee-based wealth-management revenue and deepen its affluent-client franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Higher-for-longer interest rates present both benefits and risks. A hawkish Federal Reserve pause may support Bank of America’s net interest income, but prolonged high rates can pressure loan demand and increase credit-quality concerns. The broader market is also entering an uncertain August trading period, which could amplify volatility.

A hawkish Federal Reserve pause may support Bank of America’s net interest income, but prolonged high rates can pressure loan demand and increase credit-quality concerns. The broader market is also entering an uncertain August trading period, which could amplify volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains a focus after substantial gains. One analysis says BAC still appears reasonably valued or discounted despite having more than doubled over three years. The stock is above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near its annual high, suggesting strong momentum but also leaving shares more sensitive to disappointing results or guidance. Bank of America valuation and AI expansion

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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