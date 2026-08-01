Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 244,662 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,365 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 244,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of OneSpaWorld worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ OSW opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $29.25.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.93 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $259,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,213.94. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,754,834.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OneSpaWorld, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OneSpaWorld wasn't on the list.

While OneSpaWorld currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here