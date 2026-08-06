Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 26,052 Shares of Orix Corp Ads $IX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,477 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orix Corp Ads during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company's stock.

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Orix Corp Ads Trading Up 2.4%

IX opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Orix Corp Ads has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orix Corp Ads from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Orix Corp Ads from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on IX

Orix Corp Ads Profile

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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