Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 178,040 Shares of Life360, Inc. $LIF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) by 140.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,023 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Life360 worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Life360 by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life360 by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $365,335.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 109,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,063,599.77. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,846.17. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,006 shares of company stock worth $2,437,426. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life360 from $60.15 to $66.65 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on Life360 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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