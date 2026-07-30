Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 373,646 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,847 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in Banco Santander were worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,438,000 after buying an additional 7,642,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 225.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,100,768 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,109,418 shares of the bank's stock worth $658,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,029 shares of the bank's stock worth $134,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Santander reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAN

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

Further Reading

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