Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 38,437 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,445 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 181.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $4,429,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotia raised its price target for GIL from $65 to $67 and upgraded the stock to “sector outperform,” implying approximately 20% upside from the cited market price. BayStreet.CA analyst rating

Scotia raised its price target for from $65 to $67 and upgraded the stock to “sector outperform,” implying approximately 20% upside from the cited market price. Positive Sentiment: Gildan reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the $1.11 consensus estimate and rising from $0.97 a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations reached $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, while operating margin was 11.1% and adjusted operating margin was 22.3%. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance. Gildan second-quarter results

Gildan reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the $1.11 consensus estimate and rising from $0.97 a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations reached $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, while operating margin was 11.1% and adjusted operating margin was 22.3%. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.8%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.8%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia, a move that could simplify its portfolio and sharpen focus on core operations. Retail Insider report

Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia, a move that could simplify its portfolio and sharpen focus on core operations. Neutral Sentiment: Despite adjusted earnings strength, reported coverage highlighted a $50 million quarterly net loss, and revenue of $1.58 billion was below the $1.61 billion analyst consensus. MarketBeat earnings report

Despite adjusted earnings strength, reported coverage highlighted a $50 million quarterly net loss, and revenue of $1.58 billion was below the $1.61 billion analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high trading in Gildan put options signals that some investors are positioning for downside, although options activity alone does not establish the stock’s future direction. Put options report

Unusually high trading in Gildan put options signals that some investors are positioning for downside, although options activity alone does not establish the stock’s future direction. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced an investigation into potential securities claims alleging that Gildan may have issued materially misleading business information. The investigation could create legal costs, reputational risk and uncertainty for shareholders, although no wrongdoing has been established. Rosen Law Firm investigation

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.11. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is presently 190.38%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gildan Activewear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gildan Activewear wasn't on the list.

While Gildan Activewear currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here