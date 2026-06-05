Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,644 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 84,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Rockwell Automation worth $248,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ROK opened at $462.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.44 and a 1-year high of $468.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,039.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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