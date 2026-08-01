Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Stantec Inc. $STN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,982 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Stantec worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stantec alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 423.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

Stantec Trading Up 1.6%

STN opened at $70.58 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Stantec's dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stantec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stantec wasn't on the list.

While Stantec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here