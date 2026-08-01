Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,770 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Winmark worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Winmark in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Winmark currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on WINA

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $333.50 on Friday. Winmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $325.06 and a 52 week high of $527.37. The firm's fifty day moving average is $385.57 and its 200-day moving average is $409.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.33). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 99.47% and a net margin of 47.09%.The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Winmark's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

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