Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.32 Billion Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 7,837,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $1,321,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after buying an additional 4,588,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $444,682,000 after buying an additional 3,982,439 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb won expanded EU approval for Opdivo in combination with AVD as a frontline treatment for newly diagnosed advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma, which could broaden use of one of its key cancer drugs. BMY Gets Opdivo Label Expansion in the EU, Update on Camzyos

Bristol Myers Squibb won expanded EU approval for in combination with AVD as a frontline treatment for newly diagnosed advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma, which could broaden use of one of its key cancer drugs. Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Camzyos for priority review in adolescents with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, signaling a potential label expansion that could open a new patient population for the drug. FDA Accepts Camzyos Supplemental New Drug Application

The for priority review in adolescents with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, signaling a potential label expansion that could open a new patient population for the drug. Positive Sentiment: Recent ASCO data highlighted progress in BMY’s late-stage pipeline, including mezigdomide and pumitamig , reinforcing the company’s growth story beyond legacy products. Bristol Myers Showcases Data on MM and NSCLC Drugs at ASCO

Recent ASCO data highlighted progress in BMY’s late-stage pipeline, including and , reinforcing the company’s growth story beyond legacy products. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying a large number of call options, which can reflect speculation that more positive news could continue, but it does not by itself confirm a fundamental change.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying a large number of call options, which can reflect speculation that more positive news could continue, but it does not by itself confirm a fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary remains cautious, noting that BMY still faces patent-expiration headwinds through 2028 and that its stock may not be as cheap as it appears on traditional valuation measures. Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Isn't Nearly As Cheap As It Looks

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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