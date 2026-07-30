Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.20 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032,482 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 251,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Graphic Packaging worth $20,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,288.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 8,481,670 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $130,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253,473 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $192,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $135,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $54,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.66. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging's payout ratio is 47.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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