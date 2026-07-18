Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.33 Billion Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,821,962 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,572,318 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Johnson & Johnson worth $5,334,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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