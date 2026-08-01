Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 137,311 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,776 shares of the company's stock after selling 137,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,370 shares of the company's stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the company's stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,506 shares of the company's stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.85. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

See Also

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