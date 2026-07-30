Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 227,449 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 227,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Shift4 Payments worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 282.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Summer Road LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.43.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 195,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,095,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,594,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,026,381.55. This trade represents a 13.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $105.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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