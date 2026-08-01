Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,918 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,472 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 23,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of ABM Industries worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,623,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 629,452 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,626,000 after buying an additional 129,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522,936 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,663,000 after buying an additional 351,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ABM Industries Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 11.84%. ABM Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on ABM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,317,506.90. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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