Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 240,100 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 240,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Linde worth $2,528,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $514.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $548.20. The business's 50-day moving average is $515.01 and its 200 day moving average is $490.26.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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