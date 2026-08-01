Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 305,367 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,426 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 305,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Workiva worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,083 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the software maker's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Workiva by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 509 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Trading Up 2.3%

WK opened at $59.87 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 260.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $247.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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