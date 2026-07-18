Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,812 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,216 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 53,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Cintas worth $374,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,712.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Cintas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.16 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $175.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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