Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352,916 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 93,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Analog Devices worth $1,066,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $390.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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