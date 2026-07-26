Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 130,043 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,146,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $420,834,000 after buying an additional 5,260,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,283,221,000 after buying an additional 3,517,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $533,026,000 after buying an additional 2,534,772 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business's revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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