Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.33 Million in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.69.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $50.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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