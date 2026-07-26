Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,961 shares of the company's stock after selling 773,681 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Carnival worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Trading Up 4.3%

CCL opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carnival from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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