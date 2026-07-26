Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,592 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 901,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $26,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Article Title

Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Article Title

Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Article Title

Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning.

Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint.

The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and mixed institutional ownership trends could be a modest headwind for sentiment, even though these factors do not appear to be the main driver today.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

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