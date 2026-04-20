Bank of Stockton Buys 2,068 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,826 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Bank of Stockton's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of Stockton's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $451,642,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,145,151 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $251,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $250.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.29 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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