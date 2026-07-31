BankChampaign National Association Buys New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,347 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $981,000. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.0% of BankChampaign National Association's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,233,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 338.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total value of $1,699,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,869,155.30. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $1,069.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.59 and a twelve month high of $1,177.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,064.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $924.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,245.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,226.50.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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