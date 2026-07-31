BankChampaign National Association Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Vertiv accounts for 1.7% of BankChampaign National Association's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock worth $432,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $125,331,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and raised guidance: Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Vertiv second-quarter earnings release

Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a key catalyst: Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Oppenheimer Vertiv outlook

Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see substantial upside: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved.

Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term outlook is mixed: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of expectations: Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Vertiv revenue miss report

Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum remain risks: Vertiv’s elevated earnings multiple and sharp recent decline make the stock sensitive to additional estimate reductions or evidence that AI-related demand is being delayed. The price-target cuts from Citi and KeyCorp, even with favorable ratings, reinforce investor caution.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Glj Research raised Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 15.09%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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