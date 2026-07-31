BankChampaign National Association Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,653 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after buying an additional 2,934,098 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,020,866.26. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $4,433,260.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 462,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,843,824. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock valued at $382,160,575 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista is gaining fresh AI momentum, with demand for high-speed data-center networking equipment supported by expanding AI workloads and cloud infrastructure investment. This reinforces the company’s growth outlook. Arista Networks Gains Fresh AI Momentum

Arista is gaining fresh AI momentum, with demand for high-speed data-center networking equipment supported by expanding AI workloads and cloud infrastructure investment. This reinforces the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are anticipating strong second-quarter performance, citing robust AI networking demand, rising earnings estimates and the potential for another earnings beat. Arista’s latest reported quarter also exceeded consensus on both earnings and revenue, with revenue up 35.1% year over year. Arista Stock Before Q2 Earnings

Analysts are anticipating strong second-quarter performance, citing robust AI networking demand, rising earnings estimates and the potential for another earnings beat. Arista’s latest reported quarter also exceeded consensus on both earnings and revenue, with revenue up 35.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate to $3.26 per share from $3.25 and maintained a “Buy” rating. Although the increase was modest, it adds to the favorable analyst tone ahead of the earnings report. Arista Networks Analyst Estimate Update

Arista Networks Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of ANET opened at $170.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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