BankChampaign National Association Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

BankChampaign National Association purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $220,000. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 53.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,060,833,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,651.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,762.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,537.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s technological lead, particularly its monopoly in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, is expected to remain intact. Analysts also believe China’s domestically developed deep ultraviolet (DUV) equipment will have limited impact in the coming years. ASML’s plan to expand advanced DUV capacity by approximately 30% further supports its competitive position. ASML Stock Rebounds as China Threat Looks Less Immediate

ASML’s technological lead, particularly its monopoly in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, is expected to remain intact. Analysts also believe China’s domestically developed deep ultraviolet (DUV) equipment will have limited impact in the coming years. ASML’s plan to expand advanced DUV capacity by approximately 30% further supports its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while continued artificial-intelligence chip demand is expected to support spending on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. ASML Given Consensus Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while continued artificial-intelligence chip demand is expected to support spending on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts say ASML is testing a major support zone following its recent advance. Holding that level could allow the broader bullish trend to resume, while a breakdown could signal a deeper correction. ASML Price Forecast and Support Test

Technical analysts say ASML is testing a major support zone following its recent advance. Holding that level could allow the broader bullish trend to resume, while a breakdown could signal a deeper correction. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho analyst Jordan Klein describes the current market as driven heavily by investor sentiment, meaning even strong earnings or guidance may not consistently determine stock performance. ASML is listed among his preferred stocks, but the commentary highlights elevated market volatility. ASML, Lam Research, and Other Stocks to Buy

Mizuho analyst Jordan Klein describes the current market as driven heavily by investor sentiment, meaning even strong earnings or guidance may not consistently determine stock performance. ASML is listed among his preferred stocks, but the commentary highlights elevated market volatility. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong long-term gains and AI-related demand, analysts question whether ASML’s valuation already reflects much of that growth. Taiwan Semiconductor currently offers a more attractive valuation, stronger price momentum and better analyst sentiment. ASML Versus Taiwan Semiconductor

Despite strong long-term gains and AI-related demand, analysts question whether ASML’s valuation already reflects much of that growth. Taiwan Semiconductor currently offers a more attractive valuation, stronger price momentum and better analyst sentiment. Negative Sentiment: ASML has recently pulled back substantially, and valuation analysis continues to look cautious after its large one-year rally. China revenue is also expected to decline, leaving investors focused on whether AI optimism and future equipment demand are already priced into the shares. ASML Looks Fully Valued After a Pullback

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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